XPO Logistics CEO Named Keynote Speaker for FreightWaves 3PL Summit

Bradley Jacobs to lead interactive town hall on July 21

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), will be the keynote speaker for the FreightWaves 2020 3PL Summit on July 21. Jacobs will lead a live, interactive town hall to launch the virtual summit “Navigating the Future of Freight.” FreightWaves is a digital content forum that provides actionable analytics on the state of the freight market, as well as global news feeds and educational events.

In less than nine years, Jacobs and his management team have built XPO into a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions. The company has been named to the 2020 FreightTech 25, a peer-voted list that recognizes the leading innovators in the industry.

FreightWaves will host the 2020 3PL Summit in a dedicated virtual space that connects attendees with senior-level transportation industry executives, venture capitalists, analysts, technology developers, media, bloggers and entrepreneurs. Details can be found on FreightWaves.com.

Jacobs has a unique track record in the business world. He has founded five companies and led each of them to become a billion-dollar or multi-billion-dollar enterprise, including three publicly traded companies: XPO Logistics, United Rentals and United Waste Systems. All three stocks became “ten-baggers,” with the share prices rising more than 1,000% from the time Jacobs became CEO.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

