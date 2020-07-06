Fortuna reports death of contractor employee at the Caylloma Mine, Peru

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) regrets to inform of the sudden death of a 34-year old contractor’s employee at the Caylloma Mine, located in the province of Arequipa, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The family and authorities have been promptly informed.



The cause of death has not been determined at this time. In accordance with the Company’s health protocols approved by the Ministerio de Salud (MINSA), the individual had completed a health check, including COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing, which was negative for COVID-19. The Company and the contractor are working closely with authorities, who have initiated an investigation into this unfortunate incident.

Fortuna reiterates its priority to safeguard the health and safety of its personnel and its local communities, and as a result, aligned with recent Peruvian government Sanitary Emergency provisions for Arequipa, the Company has decided to voluntarily suspend operations for a period of approximately two weeks at the Caylloma Mine. The Company will use this time to, among other things, sanitize and disinfect the mine site. A reduced task force will remain on site to safeguard critical infrastructure, care and maintenance, and environmental monitoring. The Company is initiating the demobilization of its on-site personnel.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com .

