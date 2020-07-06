Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 6 july 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (476,509) deaths (11,360), and recoveries (227,376) by region:
Central (36,003 cases; 770 deaths; 19,279 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,969; 48; 914), Chad (872; 74; 787), Congo (1,557; 44; 501), DRC (7,411; 182; 3,184), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,620; 44; 2,555), Sao Tome & Principe (720; 13; 268)
Eastern (39,823; 1,131; 19,083): Comoros (311; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,792; 55; 4,593), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (7,886; 160; 2,287), Madagascar (2,941; 32; 1,108), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,105; 3; 567), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,997; 92; 1,014), South Sudan (2,093; 40; 649), Sudan (9,767; 608; 4,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (939; 0; 891)
Northern (112,413; 4,736; 45,054): Algeria (15,941; 952; 11,492), Egypt (75,253; 3,343; 20,726), Libya (989; 27; 258), Mauritania (4,827; 129; 1,805), Morocco (14,215; 235; 9,725), Tunisia (1,188; 50; 1,048)
Southern (203,861; 3,297; 96,150): Angola (353; 19; 108), Botswana (227; 1; 28), Eswatini (988; 13; 547), Lesotho (91; 0; 11), Malawi (1,742; 19; 317), Mozambique (987; 8; 270), Namibia (375; 0; 25), South Africa (196,750; 3,199; 93,315), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (716; 8; 181)
Western (84,409; 1,426; 47,810): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,000; 53; 858), Cape Verde (1,451; 17; 671), Côte d'Ivoire (10,772; 74; 5,067), Gambia (57; 2; 27), Ghana (20,085; 122; 14,870), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,765; 25; 676), Liberia (874; 37; 377), Mali (2,330; 119; 1,527), Niger (1,093; 68; 968), Nigeria (28,711; 645; 11,665), Senegal (7,400; 133; 4,870), Sierra Leone (1,542; 62; 1,062), Togo (680; 15; 447)