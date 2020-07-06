Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter Team Up with Joint Goal to Simplify Processes and Optimize Time-To-Market

The key to tackling drug development complexity: Collaboration.

LAUPHEIM and RAVENSBURG, Germany, MILFORD, MA, and SKOKIE, IL, USA, July 06, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma, two globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced their strategic collaboration, to enhance their services and offer complementary skills and experience along the biopharmaceutical value chain. With drug development growing increasingly complex and cost-intensive, biopharmaceutical companies are under significant pressure to streamline their products’ path to market. The desired goal of the collaboration is to create long-term value through the alignment of manufacturing approaches that enable clients to bring their products to patients more easily and faster.

“We are pleased to collaborate with such a highly respected and successful company. Like us, Vetter is a family-run and well-established service provider. We have known each other for many years and share a commitment to high quality standards and sustainable value creation. Our strategic collaboration is aimed at reducing complexity for our clients, with the joint overarching goal of bringing promising new therapies to patients with serious and rare diseases faster than before,” stated Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Board of Rentschler Biopharma.

Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Vetter, added: “It is important for businesses to sometimes think outside the box. Pursuing future-oriented and innovative ideas is part of both of our companies’ DNA. The alignment of Rentschler Biopharma’s experience in drug substance manufacturing and our own core competency in drug product pharmaceutical manufacturing is yet another opportunity to pursue.”

The alliance of the two leading CDMOs will leverage Rentschler Biopharma’s extensive experience in drug substance manufacturing, including bioprocess development and API1 production, and Vetter’s strong expertise in aseptic fill and finish and secondary packaging. The companies have already identified opportunities, where early and active exchange of know-how and best-practice will benefit both clients and their drug products. Over the next months, these opportunities will be further validated in pilot client projects with joint teams from both companies.

“We are excited to team up with Vetter to complement our customized development and manufacturing solutions for even the most complex biopharmaceuticals,” Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said. “Vetter is adding a wealth of expertise for clinical and commercial drug product supply, well suited to the maturing product pipeline of our clients. Their services are a great fit to our own offering. Our collaboration holds great promise for further simplifying client solutions, while expanding the boundaries of what is possible in biopharmaceutical production.”

Peter Soelkner, Managing Director of Vetter agrees: “There are important synergies between our business portfolios that will provide valuable market foresight that can positively impact our clients’ business and patients’ treatment. Combining our experience enables us to deliver new efficiencies and pathways that streamline the development and the supply chain in ways that address the challenges of complexity companies across the industry are facing.”

Both companies will continue to independently address and service current and new clients as they explore opportunities for cooperative integration of approaches to complex molecules in todays’ rapidly evolving global healthcare environment.

1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

About Rentschler Biopharma SE Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused exclusively on client projects. From its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany and its site in Milford, MA, USA, Rentschler Biopharma offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,000 employees. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 5,000 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

