Kent Training Provider Offers Salons Helping Hand After Lockdown

Kent based hair, nails and beauty training provider is offering support for hair and beauty salon owners to get back up and running again after lockdown.

FOLKESTONE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past few weeks TNB have been busy supporting salon business owners through the lockdown crisis and have put plans in place to help them thrive when restrictions are lifted.

“We have received a lot of questions from salon owners about how to access support and keep their businesses afloat during the Coronavirus crisis” – Sarah Abel, founder of TNB Skills Training explains.

TNB works closely with salons – providing and supporting trainees and apprentices as well as offering their employees salon management and business courses.

To keep supporting salons during this time the team at TNB created a free online support community and have already advised over 500 members how to access government funds and plan their best way forward.

“One of the first things we realised is that when we reopen, our salons are going to be extremely busy after our clients have gone weeks without haircuts, colours or waxing, grown out nail extensions and lashes, as well as needing that feel good factor after weeks of lockdown” Sarah continued.

Salons got a glimpse of what might be expected after Denmark and Germany lifted their restrictions. Hairdressers reported being booked up completely, but also explained the new efforts required to stay open such as sanitizing and cleaning between clients and providing additional PPE to both stylists and clients.

“Some salons have already lost staff and will have gaps they need to fill when they can finally open again” explains Sarah.

TNB have been providing online training for students during the lockdown and have trainees ready to place into salons when restrictions ease.

“Trainees can help salons get through the rush and take care of important tasks to help fit clients in”

Whilst in lockdown, TNB students have been taught essential skills such as reception and booking services, marketing to help maintain a clientele and simple profit-making services such as Bouncy Blow Dry, Gel Colour and Eyelash Extensions to help bring in much needed revenue.

TNB is providing all employers 16 weeks free access to TNB’s salon business mentoring programme which includes access to FREE training for nails, beauty, hair, customer service and team leading/management for your other employees.

“We’re really excited about this as it gives an opportunity to students and helps out salons without a significant commitment from them”.

Trainees are funded through the Education & Skills Funding Agency at no cost to the salon, they are expected to work for 172 hours over a maximum of 17 weeks. TNB is currently interviewing students for suitability over Zoom, Skype and Face-Time.

Salon owners interested in taking on a trainee should contact TNB Skills Training on their website or join the Hair & Beauty Sector - Advice, Support and Business Knowledge support group.

