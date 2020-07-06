Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Online Computer Repair Service Now Offered Remotely by Taleam Systems

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems now provides online computer repair service across Canada by remotely during COVID-19 to home users, business clients, and non-profit organizations. The business endeavours to reach customers across Canada by offering reliable and knowledgeable online computer repair services.

During Coronavirus pandemic, Taleam Systems will fix computer problems for a reduced hourly price. The business was founded in 2011 by Meladul Haq Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai says, “Starting today, we will troubleshoot computer problems online by using latest internet technologies.”

The computer business will provide services online such as: Virus Removal, Data Backup, Printer Troubleshooting, Microsoft Windows Installation, Website Design, and much more.

Ahmadzai adds, “Our computer services are expanded to online in order to provide quick solution to customers anywhere.”

The computer business also provides custom health systems to hospitals and clinics from its office in Ottawa, Canada.

If you have a computer problem, call Taleam Systems at +1-613-521-9229 or book a free consultation on the website at www.taleamsystems.com

Media Contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
CEO, Taleam Systems
Phone: +1-613-521-9229
Email: melad@taleamsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68391cd7-9d28-4e84-824d-50b9394b106e

Primary Logo

Online Computer Repair Service in Canada

Graphic design by Taleam Systems

