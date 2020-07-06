Rutland Barracks / News Release / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402464

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1847 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Linden Heights

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kaetlyn H. Sweatt

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage, impacted driver’s side door

INJURIES: Neck and back

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1847 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle crash on Route 7 near Linden Heights Road in the Town of Pittsford.

Through investigation it was determined that Sweatt was driving a Subaru Impreza southbound on Route 7 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Linden Heights Road. Sweatt was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for a neck injury. While investigating the crash, Sweatt showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI at the hospital. Sweatt was later released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Pittsford Fire Department, Pittsford First Response, and Regional Ambulance Service.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 27 July, 2020 at 1000