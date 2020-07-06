Rutland Barracks / News Release / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402464
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1847 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pittsford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Linden Heights
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kaetlyn H. Sweatt
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Benson, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage, impacted driver’s side door
INJURIES: Neck and back
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1847 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a one-vehicle crash on Route 7 near Linden Heights Road in the Town of Pittsford.
Through investigation it was determined that Sweatt was driving a Subaru Impreza southbound on Route 7 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Linden Heights Road. Sweatt was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for a neck injury. While investigating the crash, Sweatt showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI at the hospital. Sweatt was later released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Pittsford Fire Department, Pittsford First Response, and Regional Ambulance Service.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 27 July, 2020 at 1000