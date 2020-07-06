Secretary Brouillette Issues Statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following statement on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline:

"The well-funded, obstructionist environmental lobby has successfully killed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would have lowered energy costs for consumers in North Carolina and Virginia by providing them with an affordable, abundant, and reliable natural gas supply from the Appalachian region. This project also would have injected millions into the communities surrounding the pipeline in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and created thousands of jobs. Unfortunately, the economic promise of this project is no longer a reality for thousands of Americans in this region. Instead, Duke and Dominion have had to make the difficult decision to end this project because it is no longer economically viable due to the costly legal battles they would continue to face.

The Trump Administration wants to bring the benefits of reliable and affordable energy of all kinds to all Americans. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the activists who killed this project. As Secretary, I will continue to fight for expanded energy infrastructure in this country."

