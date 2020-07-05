New Haven Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501646

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2020, 1451 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Basin Harbor Rd. in the Town of Panton

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Nathan Redmond

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/2020 at 1451 Hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Basin Harbor Rd. in the Town of Panton. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Nathan Redmond (35) of Vergennes, VT. There were no apparent major injuries.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Redmond was traveling east bound on Panton Rd. when the vehicle exited the north bound portion of Basin Harbor Rd., struck a posted street sign and came to uncontrolled rest in a swamp.

While speaking with Redmond, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Redmond was screened for DUI, transported to Porter Hospital and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Redmond was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.