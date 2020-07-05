Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Comment on Pipeline Decision

Governor Roy Cooper made the following statement after Atlantic Coast Pipeline owners announced the project was cancelled:

“This decision and the changing energy landscape should lead to cleaner and more reliable energy generation in North Carolina. Our Clean Energy Plan provides an excellent framework and stakeholder process for renewable energy moving forward.”

