Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (464,821) deaths (11,100), and recoveries (223,421)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (464,821) deaths (11,100), and recoveries (223,421) by region:
Central (36,001 cases; 770 deaths; 19,278 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,969; 48; 914), Chad (871; 74; 787), Congo (1,557; 44; 501), DRC (7,411; 182; 3,184), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,620; 44; 2,555), Sao Tome & Principe (719; 13; 267).
Eastern (39,782; 1,131; 19,009): Comoros (311; 7; 266), Djibouti (4,792; 55; 4,593), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (7,886; 160; 2,287), Madagascar (2,941; 32; 1,108), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,092; 3; 523), Seychelles (81; 0; 11), Somalia (2,997; 92; 1,014), South Sudan (2,065; 40; 649), Sudan (9,767; 608; 4,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (939; 0; 891).
Northern (110,669; 4,666; 43,803): Algeria (15,500; 946; 11,181), Egypt (74,035; 3,280; 20,103), Libya (989; 27; 258), Mauritania (4,827; 129; 1,805), Morocco (14,132; 234; 9,410), Tunisia (1,186; 50; 1,046).
Southern (194,900; 3,122; 94,050): Angola (346; 19; 108), Botswana (227; 1; 28), Eswatini (954; 13; 535), Lesotho (91; 0; 11), Malawi (1,613; 17; 317), Mozambique (987; 8; 270), Namibia (375; 0; 25), South Africa (187,977; 3,026; 91,227), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (698; 8; 181).
Western (83,469; 1,411; 47,281): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (995; 53; 856), Cape Verde (1,420; 16; 655), Cote d'Ivoire (10,462; 72; 4,807), Gambia (57; 2; 27), Ghana (20,085; 122; 14,870), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,765; 25; 676), Liberia (869; 37; 369), Mali (2,303; 118; 1,516), Niger (1,088; 68; 965), Nigeria (28,167; 634; 11,462), Senegal (7,400; 133; 4,870), Sierra Leone (1,533; 62; 1,051), Togo (676; 15; 432).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).