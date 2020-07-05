Rwandan Rugby receives support to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com/) has received financial aid to support their respective clubs, referees, players and coaches in order to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid from Rugby Africa Solidarity Fund was used by RRF to procure both medical and food supplements that were distributed at Nyamirambo Stadium on Friday 3rd July.

All Rwanda Rugby Federation club members including coaches and referees received relief which included food packages, personal protective masks (for each player), both hand sanitizers' and disinfectants for hand washing and cleaning of Rugby jerseys and balls.

Tharcisse Kamanda the president of Rwanda Rugby Federation thanked Rugby Africa for the financial support explaining that the financial aid was meant to go towards the purchase of medical and food supplements for the local Rugby community.

He said "The current health status is having a major impact on all our members in their respective clubs, their coaches and players. This is a boost to our Rugby community as we continue to stand together to do everything possible to deal with the complex situation. Right now health and safety is our currently top priority."

The president further urged the referees to continue embracing the e-online tutorials to upgrade course levels, at the same time holding meetings and discussions in order to share knowledge and skills.

David Bimenyimana, the president of Lions de Fer also thanked RRF and Rugby Africa for the support in such a complex situation. He promised that the supplements will be put in use.

Emmanuel Rusika the Rwanda Rugby Federation medical doctor also urged the rugby community to comply with the public health measures by wearing masks and social distancing.

All sporting activities, including rugby were postponed by the Rwandan Government through the Ministry of Sports mid-March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak when the country was under total lockdown.

All Sports activities including Rugby in the country will resume on September according to the announcement from the government.

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rwanda Rugby: The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com/) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.