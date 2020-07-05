Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update as of 5 July 2020

Over 461,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 222,000 recoveries & 11,000 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
