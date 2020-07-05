Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 4th July 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Seventy-three (73) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (55), Botswana (3), Mozambique (3), USA (2), Australia (1), Zambia (1) and 8 local cases who are isolated.

Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other (6) cases.

We regret to report a facility death of a female aged 21, from Harare Province, who tested positive with no history of travel and had co-morbidities.

New recoveries were reported by Midlands Province (4) and Mashonaland East Province (1).

2247 RDT screening tests and 733 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 78465 (45620 RDT and 32845 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 698; recovered 181, active cases 509 and 8 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done Number of Confirmed Cases Number Recovered Number of Active Cases Deceased Province RDT PCR New Cum New Cum New Cum Bulawayo 66 306 0 72 0 23 46 0 3 Harare 1553 323 16 242 0 64 175 1 3 Manicaland 54 0 0 29 0 6 23 0 0 Mash Cent. 0 0 0 10 0 4 6 0 0 Mash East 220 0 19 75 1 27 48 0 0 Mash West 155 0 2 43 0 2 40 0 1 Midlands 0 0 0 65 4 8 56 0 1 Masvingo 61 0 0 53 0 17 36 0 0 Mat North 138 0 0 19 0 8 11 0 0 Mat South 0 104 36 90 0 22 68 0 0 Total 2247 733 73 698 5 181 509 1 8

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces received positive results NMRL.

To protect yourself and others, report to the health authorities any suspicious returning citizens or residents that might not have gone through quarantine.