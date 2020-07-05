Coronavirus - South Africa: 10,856 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 46,924 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 10,856 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 74 more COVID-19 related deaths which brings the total number of deaths to 3026. We send our deepest condolences.
