Foreign Ministry apologises for information on scholarships to Toronto

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 5 - Angola's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) Saturday announced that it recently published an "inaccurate" notice in the State-run news paper Jornal de Angola, about a possible availability of scholarships in Canada.,

The scholarships, for graduate, master and doctoral courses, would be offered to Angolan candidates, by the University of Toronto.

In a note, MIREX explains that this was inaccurate information, resulting from a mistake in processing of administrative documentation.

It stresses that there was no availability or offer of scholarships from the referred academic institution to Angolan candidates.

The Ministerial Department apologises for the publication of the said information, as well as for the inconvenience caused.