Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,229 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Ministry apologises for information on scholarships to Toronto

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 5 - Angola's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) Saturday announced that it recently published an "inaccurate" notice in the State-run news paper Jornal de Angola, about a possible availability of scholarships in Canada.,

The scholarships, for graduate, master and doctoral courses, would be offered to Angolan candidates, by the University of Toronto.

In a note, MIREX explains that this was inaccurate information, resulting from a mistake in processing of administrative documentation.

It stresses that there was no availability or offer of scholarships from the referred academic institution to Angolan candidates.  

The Ministerial Department apologises for the publication of the said information, as well as for the inconvenience caused.

,

You just read:

Foreign Ministry apologises for information on scholarships to Toronto

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.