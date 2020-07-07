The Platform Cliperie.com Quadruples the Number of Visitors in Six Quarters
EINPresswire.com/ -- The immersive clips by fans on the platform Cliperie.com by Aicue LLC continue to conquer the world. The platform shows sustainable growth since its launch and is already known in more than 110 countries around the globe. The number of visitors is quadrupled in the last six quarters with more than 67 thousands visitors in Q2 2020 vs 16 thousands visitors in Q4 2018.
Since its launch, the platform has linked over a hundred compelling clips from audience videos directly on the web. From concerts to social events, Cliperie.com synchronizes videos from multiple sources, creates editable clips and gives the ability to have a more personalized viewing experience.
The platform keeps evolving every month by making more immersive and interactive video experiences, enhancing user engagement and improving further compatibility with wider range of devices. The platform reached zero-carbon target in 2019 and since then runs exclusively on renewable energy.
Cliperie.com enables the simplicity of usage via automation of underlying technologies. The native support of the latest web standards allows seamless access to the platform from the most popular HTML5-enabled browsers on mobile phones, tablets and personal computers.
Aicue LLC, headquartered in Switzerland, is a technology company that brings innovative ICT solutions to the market. Built upon many years of research and development, Aicue targets to change the way audience videos are consumed on the web.
PR department
