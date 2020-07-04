Language Learning Platform Justlearn Is Helping Global Citizens Enhance Their Linguistic Skills Through A Collaborative Experience

/EIN News/ -- Haderslev, Denmark,, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s globalized world, being linguistically diverse is extremely valued. Be it for career-related purposes, or for social and cultural reasons, the importance of knowing multiple languages cannot be denied. In that context, Justlearn has come up with a unique platform that connects individuals from across the world with native speakers and provides an opportunity to learn various languages from the comfort of home.



About Justlearn

Justlearn was founded by Philip Rossen, who is currently the CEO of the company. It is an online platform designed for language learning. It connects individuals with the best language teachers and native speakers from all around the world. The platform aims to help people enhance their linguistic skills and stand a better chance to succeed at a global level - both professionally as well as culturally. This integrated learning platform provides an opportunity for students to learn a range of languages including English, German, Spanish, French, Danish, and many more. At the same time, it also provides a passive earning opportunity for tutors, who can simply teach their native language to global citizens and earn handsomely.



How Can You Start Learning Or Teaching on Justlearn?

Upon signup, students will have the option to browse tutors, based on the language they wish to learn. Justlearn is equipped with an advanced booking system that allows them to book a time slot favourable for both themselves as well as the teacher. Once done the system displays a detailed calendar about the upcoming course structure and timeline.



One of the other advantages of learning on Justlearn is the fact that students get to schedule personalized one-on-one lessons with the best tutors from across the world. All the lessons are designed as per the exact learning goals of the students. Justlearn has a very simple user interface using which students can start learning through five simple steps - Sign up, Browse and Choose Tutors, Pay the fee, schedule the course, and start learning.



Tutors, on the other hand, are required to pass a struct verification module in order to be eligible to teach on the platform. This is based on their authenticity, teaching skills, and consistency in terms of delivering quality lessons. However, the signup process is extremely simple and hassle-free.



All in all, Justlearn creates a win-win situation for learners as well as teachers. The former gets a chance to learn multiple languages from verified teachers, while the latter has the opportunity to share their knowledge and earn a passive income at the same time. While this might sound common, the fact that Justlearn is a robust online platform, all its features are easily accessible from home comfort.



Justlearn’s Rise To Popularity

The platform’s unique proposition has not gone unnoticed. It has attracted more than 100,000 monthly visitors to its website on a regular basis. Moreover, as many as 472 tutors and 50K students are already active users on Justlearn. In fact, tutors have delivered more than 1000 lessons in the last one month alone.



It would be fair to say that, with 75 languages and close to 500 tutors, Justlearn is well on its way to becoming the next big thing in the language learning space.



