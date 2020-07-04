Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola wishes increased cooperation with Belarus

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday expressed the country's interest in continuing to develop solid and mutually beneficial partnerships with Belarus, especially in areas where the two States have "significant potential". ,

 

Angola's interest was expressed in a letter of congratulations from the Angolan Head of State to his counterpart in Belarus, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of that country's national independence, which is being celebrated Friday.

 

In his letter, João Lourenço praised the efforts that have enabled the Eastern European country to rise to important levels of development and "have made Belarus a stable country committed to world peace".

 

Finally, the Angolan statesman wished his counterpart good health and well-being, and also expressed his wishes for progress and prosperity to the Belarusian nation.

