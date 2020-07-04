João Lourenço adjusts vice president support bodies

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, decreed, under the proposal of the Vice-President, Bornito de Sousa, amendments to the organic statute of the Support Bodies to the Vice-President of the Republic. ,

"The changes aim to provide the organs and support services to the Vice-President of the Republic with more assertive legal provisions, to better fulfil the established duties", according to a press release made available Friday to Angop.

The decree creates, among others, the Public Procurement Department, assigned to the Directorate of Administration and Finance, as well as introduces changes in the framework of the powers of the offices of Institutional Communication and Press, and Information Technology.

The document stresses that "in essence, they are occasional adjustments in the services that provide direct and immediate technical and administrative advice and support to the Vice-President of the Republic, as an auxiliary body to the President of the Republic in the executive function".

It should be noted, however, that the changes made do not affect jobs, on the contrary, "they are limited to the number of vacancies available in the establishment plan, particularly at the level of the careers of administrative staff, workers and auxiliaries".

The note also states that on the initiative of the Supporting Bodies for the Vice-President of the Republic, it was decided to cut the number of vacancies available for these careers, some of which already seem to be out of step with current needs or likely to be met by outsourcing services.

Among the services to be outsourced are, for example, cleaning assistants, skilled workers, second-class workers, typists and telephonists, concludes the note of the GCII of the Vice-President of the Republic.