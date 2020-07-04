President congratulates US on independence day

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Saturday congratulated his United States of America counterpart the for celebration of the 244th anniversary of the national independence of that country being marked on July 4. ,

"I am pleased to see on this memorable date of your nation that the history of relations between our two countries has a record of events of high significance,' said the Angolan Head of State in congratulations letter to the American statesman, Donald Trump.

In his letter, João Lourenço refers to the existing mutual understanding, which has allowed the development of cooperation actions in several areas, with a positive impact on the internal life of Angola and the United States of America, as well as "in sensitive aspects of a global nature".

In the document that reached Angop, the President João Lourenço expresses the belief that there is between the two countries a vast field of bilateral cooperation and intervention in the economies to be explored, hoping that it will provide reciprocal benefits.

"I hope that we can walk together in permanent consultation, in the present and in the future, to achieve this goal", reads the message.

In conclusion, the Angolan statesman wishes the American nation good health, well-being and success.