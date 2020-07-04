Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive centers, symbols

Tehran, Shahriar- -Torching Qassem Soleimani's Banner

Tehran, Shahriar- -Torching Qassem Soleimani's Banner

Tehran – Torching center for recruiting and training terrorists - June 29, 2020

Tehran – Torching center for recruiting and training terrorists

Karaj- Repressive Basij center

Karaj- Repressive Basij center

Defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression in several cities

PARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past week, defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and spread of terror and extremism in Tehran, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Karaj, Shahriar, and Qom.

Despite the widespread repressive measures, some of these activities took place during the day. These activities included targeting the centers of extremism and terrorist training in Tehran and Qom, the IRGC repressive Basij centers in Karaj and Ahvaz, and torching the banner of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force in Shahriar.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
July 3, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and spread of terror in Tehran, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Karaj, Shahriar, and Qom

You just read:

Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive centers, symbols

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive centers, symbols
Announcement: #FreeIran2020 Global Summit Online, Watch live broadcast: Friday, July 17, 2020
Video: Activities of the Resistance Units & MEK/PMOI supporters across Iran in Commemoration of June 20th Anniversary
View All Stories From This Author