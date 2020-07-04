Iran: Defiant youth target regime's repressive centers, symbols
Defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression in several citiesPARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past week, defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and spread of terror and extremism in Tehran, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Karaj, Shahriar, and Qom.
Despite the widespread repressive measures, some of these activities took place during the day. These activities included targeting the centers of extremism and terrorist training in Tehran and Qom, the IRGC repressive Basij centers in Karaj and Ahvaz, and torching the banner of Qassem Soleimani, the eliminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force in Shahriar.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
July 3, 2020
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Defiant youths set fire to the entrances of the regime's centers of repression and spread of terror in Tehran, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Karaj, Shahriar, and Qom