Angolan President unveils new IGEO headquarters

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO), an institution whose mission is to provide credible geological information to the State, investors and academy. ,

After the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the plaque, the Head of State, accompanied by heads of ministerial departments, went through various areas of infrastructure, equipped with state-of-the-art means.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, said the inauguration of the enterprise "proves the importance that the Government gives to scientific research in order to stimulate the sustainable use of the country's mineral wealth.

He indicated that in order to be successful in their functions, the geological services must be well structured and equipped with robust and modern infrastructure, as well as well-qualified human capital.

Located in the centrality of Kilamba, in the province of Luanda, the enterprise was built in an area of 44. 650 square meters and includes a headquarters building, laboratories for physical prospecting and chemical analysis, as well as a social area.

The laboratories are equipped with modern equipment for the physical preparation of geological samples, chemical and physical analysis of rocks, minerals and water.

Regarding geological information, the IGEO aggregates a database with a large collection of geological knowledge of the Angolan territory, previously produced and within the framework of the National Geology Plan.

Regional centres

Besides Luanda, the IGEO has regional centers in the city of Lubango (Huíla) and Saurimo (Lunda Sul).

The Luanda laboratory has the most complete function, with a focus on micro-analysis. The one in Lubango, besides generic analysis, has capacity for preparation and analysis of ornamental rocks and minerals, while the one in Saurimo performs generic geoscience analysis.

The Luanda laboratory operates with 42 technicians, Lubango (14) and Saurimo (17).

Under the tutelage of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, the IGEO's mission is to implement and coordinate geological mapping and the study of mineral resources, taking into account the character and mining policy established by the Government.