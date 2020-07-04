News Release//Rutland Barracks//DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402435

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 3, 2020 at 2123 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 103 in the Town of Clarendon,VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Brook Jordan

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 3, 2020, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop, Jordan showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Jordan was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 20 July, 2020 at 1000