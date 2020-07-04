News Release//Rutland Barracks//DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402435
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 3, 2020 at 2123 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 103 in the Town of Clarendon,VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Brook Jordan
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 3, 2020, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the stop, Jordan showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing Jordan was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 20 July, 2020 at 1000