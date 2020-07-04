Red Onion Offender Dies Following Apparent In-Cell Attack

Press Release July 03, 2020

RICHMOND — An offender at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia died this evening following an apparent attack by his cellmate.

The 47-year old male inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital at 6:49 p.m. The inmate was in general population, serving a life sentence without parole for first degree murder. His name is being withheld while the VADOC attempts to reach his next of kin.

The offender’s 54-year old cellmate is serving a life sentence for first degree murder, second degree murder, carjacking and robbery. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.