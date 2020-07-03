Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,228 in the last 365 days.

Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
     
Class A Shares PIC.A $0.10000
Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Primary Logo

You just read:

Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.