Notice of Right to Convert

2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028

CUSIP [58733RAD4]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 14.01(b)(iv) of the Indenture, dated as of August 24, 2018 (the “Indenture”), by and between MercadoLibre, Inc. (the “Company”) and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, that the above-referenced notes (the “Notes”) have become convertible in accordance with said section, and may be surrendered for conversion at the option of the Holder thereof, through September 30, 2020, as a result of the Last Reported Sale Price of the Company’s Common Stock being more than 130% of the Conversion Price in effect on each applicable Trading Day during at least 20 of the last 30 consecutive Trading Days of the calendar quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Capitalized terms used in this Notice and not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Indenture.

MERCADOLIBRE, INC.

Dated: July 1st, 2020

The CUSIP number is included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP number either as appearing on the Notes or on this notice.

CONTACT: MercadoLibre, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor@mercadolibre.com

http://investor.mercadolibre.com