To celebrate the 4th of July, Patriot Flag is pleased to announce the launch of its new automated service
The first recurring flag service that provides a new American flag annually and retires the faded, torn, or tattered flag according to US Flag Code Title 4.
We want a flag on the home of every patriotic home and want to make it seamless to replace your faded, torn, or tattered flag,”DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Flag is pleased to announce the launch of its new automated service. The Patriot Flag Project will provide a new, brilliant looking American Flag every year and we’ll properly retire your frayed, tattered and faded flag.
Patriot Flag Project is the nation’s first recurring flag service that allows patriotic flag flying Americans the ability to subscribe to an annual flag service in which the subscriber receives a vibrant, new American flag and returns the faded, torn, or tattered flag back to Patriot Flag Project to be respectfully retired according to US Flag Code Title 4 section 8k. Flag Retirement: How to Properly Retire an American Flag. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The American Flag is the strongest symbol of patriotism and is embraced enthusiastically by liberals and conservatives; Democrats, Republicans and Independents; people of all colors; young and old alike. “Being proud of the country we are from and thankful for the freedoms and the rights that our troops fight for us,” said a 55-year-old Maryland man.
Patriot Flag Project’s goal is to make it seamless for Americans to receive a brand-new flag without going to a store and to retire a worn, faded flag after its use without having to take the retired flag anywhere for proper disposal.
“Most Americans do not have the means to retire their flags properly after they are no longer a fitting emblem for display. We want a flag on the home of every patriotic home and want to make it seamless to replace your faded, torn, or tattered flag,” says the CEO of Patriot Flag Project.
To learn more simply go to PatriotFlagProject.com and never fly faded again.
