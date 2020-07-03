Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Share Will Grow to USD 40 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Global greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 40 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Greenhouse Horticulture Market By Material Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others), By Application (Edible, Ornamental, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global greenhouse horticulture market in 2019 was above USD 17 billion. The market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 40 billion by 2026.

A greenhouse is an arrangement of walls and roof and made by transparent material, such as glass, plastic, etc. The greenhouse are developed to form a regulated climatic conditions required to plant to grow. Such structures vary in scale from small sheds to industrial size building. A miniature greenhouse is referred as cold frame. The interior is exposed to sunlight which keeps the greenhouse warmer than the outside ambient temperature, and protects its contents in cold weather condition. The main greenhouse-grown crops include lettuce, pepper, cucumber, tomato, strawberry and herbs. The greenhouse horticulture includes the production and improvement of plants, vegetables, fruits against the environmental condition.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-greenhouse-horticulture-market-by-material-type-glass-1189

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

Increase in world population, rise in the demand of food, changing climate conditions, unpredictable weather are the factors that driving the greenhouse horticulture market. Increase in the research and development activities, need of improved yields, quality product and the requirement of efficient technologies to improve the crops quality may drive the market in the upcoming years. The environmental condition affects the agricultural systems such as changes in the weather and unexpected natural disasters are increasing the need of greenhouse horticulture that may propel the market growth. However, the highly soluble salts of agricultural water can negatively affect the production of greenhouse as well as structural components which may restraints the market growth. Conversely, participation of the government and other organization in the activities of research and development is increased to increase the crop production as well as technological development by the major manufacturers may create lucrative opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

By material type segmentation, the plastic greenhouse category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global greenhouse horticulture market attributed to low cost of the plastic material. Another benefit of plastic coverings is that according to requirements they can be modified such as impact strength, water or dust resistance, and light transmission. The polycarbonate used in the plastic greenhouse provides protection to the plants from snow and hail without breakage. On the basis of the application segment, the edible category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to increasing demand for fruits and vegetables. Major players are developing advanced technology to increase the yield and growing population is driving the greenhouse horticulture market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-greenhouse-horticulture-market-by-material-type-glass-1189

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

By geography, in 2019, European region dominated the market and it is projected to witness highest market share attributed to need of greenhouse horticulture in the fruits and flower cultivation. North America is also anticipated to share the highest market growth during the forthcoming years.

Top key players operating in the market are Certhon, Dalsem, Industries Harnois Inc., Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group, Ridder Holding Harderwijk BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-greenhouse-horticulture-market-by-material-type-glass-1189

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the greenhouse horticulture market as follows:

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Global greenhouse horticulture Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Edible

Ornamental

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com