Global Oilfield Services Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 143 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Oilfield Services Market Size & Share

Global oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% and is anticipated to reach around USD 143 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Oilfield Services Market By Service (Pressure Pumping Services, Oil Country Tubular Goods, Wireline Services, Well Completion Equipment & Services, Well Intervention Services, Drilling & Completion Fluid Services, Drilling Waste Management Services, and Coiled Tubing Services) and By Application (Offshore, and Onshore) and Type (Equipment rental, Field operation, and Analytical services): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global oilfield services market in 2019 was approximately USD 117 Billion The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% and is anticipated to reach around USD 143 Billion by 2026.

The oilfield services include various oil-related activities such as interference, stabilization, drilling, development, completion, and extraction, among several others to achieve several objectives beyond the complete life cycle of well extraction of oil. Furthermore, the facilities are beneficial in well detection, zonal insulation, sand cleaning, perforation, well relaxation and setting. The oil and gas industry is booming due to the steadily rising population in recent years, and thus the demand for oilfield services on the global market is expected to rise by a healthy percentage of growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/oilfield-services-market-by-service-pressure-pumping-services-1217

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The global economic growth is rising at a faster rate especially in developing region owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization in emerging market such as South and Central America and Asia Pacific. The presence of enormous resources in onshore and offshore areas is the primary driving this region’s market share. Moreover, rising volume of oil production coupled with the implementation of the EOR technique in maturing oilfields and the Mexican oil & gas industry's liberalization along with the Mexican oil & gas industry's liberalization combined with the U.S. & China shale revolution are

The oilfield services market is segmented based on service, type and application. On the basis of service, the market has been fragmented into pressure pumping services, oil country tubular goods, wireline services, well completion equipment & services, well intervention services, drilling & completion fluid services, drilling waste management services, and coiled tubing services. The well completion equipment and services segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to presence of natural resources. In terms of application, it has been classified into offshore, and onshore. The onshore application is dominating the market owing to its huge presence onshore wells in developing economies such as North America and Middle East & Africa and massive investment in onshore application for oil and gas production. Moreover, redeveloping aging reservoirs and new well discoveries are providing lucrative opportunities for oil field services market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/oilfield-services-market-by-service-pressure-pumping-services-1217

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

On the basis of geography, the market for oilfield services is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America region is dominating the regional market owing to its availability of production technologies of unconventional hydrocarbons and presence of natural resources. Moreover, huge presence of industry participants makes the implementation of production technologies at site economical. In addition, growing offshore activities, and rise in number of oil rig counts in China, Japan, and Korea will significantly influence the growth of oilfield services market in this region. The regions are further analyzed into major countries in this research report are the U.S., Mexico, Germany, UK, Canada, South Korea, Italy, India, Japan, Brazil, UAE, Egypt, France, China, South Africa, and Kuwait among others.

Some of the essential players operating in the oilfield services market, but not restricted to include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International PLC, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL), Superior Energy Services, Inc., Technipfmc.PLC, Trican Well Service, Ltd., Welltec International APS, Nabors Industries, Ltd., and Nordic Well Services, LLC among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/oilfield-services-market-by-service-pressure-pumping-services-1217

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the oilfield services market as follows:

Global Oilfield Services Market: By Service Segmentation Analysis

Pressure Pumping Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Wireline Services

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Well Intervention Services

Drilling & Completion Fluid Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Coiled Tubing Services

Global Oilfield Services Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Offshore

Onshore

Global Oilfield Services Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Equipment rental

Field operation

Analytical services

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com