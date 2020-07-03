Global Silicone Rubber Sheet Market Will Grow to USD 5.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Silicone Rubber Sheet Market

Global silicone rubber sheet market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5.2 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Silicone Rubber Sheet Market By Type (Insulation Silicone Rubber Sheet, Antistatic Silicone Rubber Sheet, Conductive Silicone Rubber Sheet, and Others), and By Application (Food & Beverage, Medical, Automotive, Construction, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global silicone rubber sheet market in 2019 was above USD 3.8 billion. The market is expected to grow around a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 5.2 billion by 2026.

Silicone rubber is a rubber like material is an inorganic synthetic elastomer. It is composed of a cross-link between silicone-based polymer containing carbon, silicon oxygen, and hydrogen. Silicone has ability to remain elastic and it is widely used in industry, for various purposes. It offers a combination of mechanical and chemical properties. Silicone rubber is generally stable, resistant to extreme environments and non-reactive. Owing to its outstanding properties and ease in manufacturing and shaping, it is widely used in variety of products, such as in automotive applications, baking, voltage line insulators, cooking, and food storage products. Silicon rubber is also used in hardware and home repair. As a mechanical seals, silicon rubber sheets are used to prevent leakage between two surfaces.

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The silicon rubber sheet comes in the variety of designs depending upon the application such as industrial use, physical parameters, chemical contact, and budget requirements. Silicone rubber sheets are used in wide range of applications due to its versatile properties. The silicon rubber sheet is resistant to extreme low and high temperatures, chemical resistant, moisture resistance, and compression resistant. These factors may drive the market growth in the future years. Additionally, the silicone rubber sheet is used in the automotive industry as an external gasket. While in the construction industry it is used for glazing seals and fire protection. Silicon rubber sheet provides excellent work-life in unfavorable conditions; it is available in different colors such as brown, red, black, etc.; silicon rubber sheet possesses electrical insulation qualities. Owing to these properties the silicon rubber sheet market is expected to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of the silicon rubber may restraints the market growth. Conversely, growing demand for the silicon rubber sheet from various industries including medical, electronic, automotive, aerospace, food and construction, use of silicon in the production casting of resins may create ample opportunities in the market.

By material type segmentation, the insulation silicone rubber sheet category is expected to contribute the largest market share in the global silicone rubber sheet market attributed to the excellent electric insulation property. It is also used in the medical industry when the need of increased aeration. On the basis of the application segment, the construction category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to growing use of silicon rubber sheet in building and construction sector. The silicon rubber sheet provides protection from dust and water.

By geography, in 2019, North America dominated the market and it is projected to witness highest market share attributed the increasing use of silicone rubber sheet in construction and automotive industry. Europe is also anticipated to share the highest market growth during the forthcoming years.

Top key players operating in the market are Silicone Engineering, White Cross Rubber, Silex, Warco, 3A Rubber, MER-Europe, Fuji Polymer Industries, Kent & Yorkshire Gaskets, Modus Advanced, Samco, EREFSA, Zenith, Mosites Rubber, Kiran Rubber, Jingdong Rubber, and others.

This report segments the silicone rubber sheet market as follows:

Global Silicone Rubber Sheet Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Insulation Silicone Rubber Sheet

Antistatic Silicone Rubber Sheet

Conductive Silicone Rubber Sheet

Others

Global Silicone Rubber Sheet Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Food & Beverage

Medical

Automotive

Construction

Others

