Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Will Reach USD 36 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market

Global vacuum skin packaging market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 36 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Vacuum Skin Packaging Market By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and others), By Application (Meat, Poultry, Cheese, And Others), By Product Type (Vacuum Trays And Vacuum Bag): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global vacuum skin packaging market in 2019 was approximately USD 23 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 36 billion by 2026.

The vacuum skin packaging is primarily used for fresh consumable product packaging especially it includes fish, meat, and other sea products. The vacuum skin packaging is used to increase the lifespan of the products. The vacuum skin packaging reduces preservatives requirement and provides a plain packaging that highlights the product. The benefits of the vacuum skin packaging include identification of the product, protection of the product during transportation. Vacuum skin packaging reduces the wastage of the food and chances of leakage. It maintains the quality of food for longer period of time. The vacuum skin packaging makes the product visible for consumer so that the consumers can also judge the quality of food. Also it reduces the maintenance cost and it is easy to use.

Due to the increasing sales of the meat products and seafood products, vacuum skin packaging market is growing at a significant rate. The vacuum skin packaging is gaining popularity in the packaging industry owing to its benefit that it increased shelf life to the product. The developments in the food retail industry also influence the growth of vacuum skin packaging. Along with this, other factors that increase the market demand are growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for meat products. An increase in the sale of sea products, meat, fish is propelling the market. Moreover, vacuum skin packaging holds the color and freshness of the product. In recent years, more people are adopting meat to intake protein. Visible and clear packaging of the product attracts more consumers. Increasing health awareness and increasing the number of meat-eaters is also driving the market growth. However, increasing the price of some meat products including beef, pork is anticipated to increase the overall costs of meat products packaging that in turn may hamper the growth of the vacuum skin packaging market. On the other, major manufacturers are performing the R&D activities to provide better innovative products. Technological innovations and increasing demand for a packed food products in emerging countries may produce beneficial opportunities in the market.

By material type segmentation, the polyethylene (PE) category is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the global vacuum skin packaging market owing to its features. Polyethylene does not react with the food; it is strong and able to resist the micro-organism attack and due to these features it is approved by the health safety organizations.

On the basis of the application segment, the meat category led the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow in the future years attributed to rising number of meat consumers. Meat is a reach source of protein and consumes as food by humans.

By product type segment, the vacuum bag category held the largest market share in 2019, and it is projected to be the largest growing segment over the forecast period. Vacuum bag protects the food from air contact and keep it moisturized. It takes small storage space.

By geography, in 2019, the North America dominated the market for the vacuum skin packaging owing to increasing technological advancement in the vacuum packaging and increasing demand for meat and other sea food.

Top key players operating in the market are DuPont, Amcor Limited, Sealed Air, Berry Global Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Bemis Company Inc., G. Mondini SA, Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co. Ltd., Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd., and others.

This report segments the vacuum skin packaging market as follows:

Global Vacuum skin packaging Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Other

Global Vacuum skin packaging Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Meat

Poultry

Cheese

Others

Global Vacuum skin packaging Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Vacuum Trays

Vacuum Bag

