CEIBA HEALTHCARE PARTICIPATED AT THE WORLD’s LARGEST TELEHEALTH EVENT

CEIBA Healthcare is an end to end full spectrum, integrated tele-healthcare company. We are very honored and proud to be part of this great event as the next generation virtual care platform.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEIBA Healthcare, the first and only company to offer a Fully Integrated TeleHealth Solution with a decentralized mHealth platform, participated at the ATA 2020 (American Telemedicine Association) Virtual Conference from June 22-26th, 2020.
— Mr. Afsin Alp, the Chairman of CEIBA HEALTH CARE
ATA Annual Conference and Expo (ATA2020) is the world’s largest telehealth innovation event, where providers, technology developers, business professionals and leaders from across the healthcare sector come together virtually to have an in-depth, thoughtful, critical discussion about the future of health.
CEIBA Healthcare participated in this prestigious world known Conference, and Expo with its 4 main product lines: eConnect, eClinics, Dr. ICU and ZeqAI.
Mr. Afsin Alp, the Chairman of CEIBA Healthcare stated: “ We are very honored and proud to be part of this great event as the next generation virtual care platform. At CEIBA, we solve the interoperability issue via its eConnect IoMT platform. eConnect is an open architecture platform where any medical device or third-party software can easily integrate using our open APIs. Integration with eConnect is as easy as “plug and play” and is absolutely brand agnostic. Also, we have the largest ICU unit in the world. We were thrilled to showcase our mHealth platform “Dr ICU” . We had a very large interest at the Expo to view how Dr. ICU transforms the Tele Health in critical care processes into a single mobile platform. Dr. ICU helps clinicians access historic progress notes, lab results, treatments and monitor patient’s vitals in real time. Clinicians can take action from the alarms, can write daily progress notes and can share consultation. It enables the providers to form virtual teams to leverage their work force and create efficiencies. Dr. ICU is designed to democratize and decentralize the way Tele Health service is being delivered for critical care settings. I invite all the ATA attendees to come and see our platform also at our newly developed website “
eConnect’s proprietary technology enables the receipt of continuous live stream of data from any medical device, EHR and presents the patient monitor and ventilator data in wave forms.
eClinics is a specialized platform where all critical patients in different care settings (such as Hospitals, LTACs, SNFs etc.) can be monitored from a single Tele-Health platform. With the continual data-stream of patient information from multiple interfaces and the ability to interact with the bedside via purpose-built 2-way without any hardware dependency conferencing, a physician working from a care center or any remote location can seamlessly support care for a patient in another center. Clinicians may use proprietary acuity scoring, instant waveforms and monitor smart alarms to help identify patients who are at high risk or who are demonstrating early deterioration.
In its fight with the pandemic COVID 19, CEIBA offers the CEIBA TELEHEALTH MOBILE CART and the most comprehensive TELE ICU SERVICE . See at http://www.ceiba-healthcare.com/covid-19.html
Mr. Afsar Alp, the CEO of CEIBA Health Care added: “During the ATA Conference, we conducted very successful one to one meetings with hospitals, doctors and potential partners. We have been looking for partnerships to expand our technology and ATA gave us the best platform to succeed in or goal. We also discussed and talked about how CEIBA responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and how we worked with customers around the world in developing telehealth solutions to support front-line care professionals. Our e-connect rapidly expands and doubles the ICU beds in hospitals within days. We support the international response to Covid-19 by enabling increase in surge capacity; increasing efficiency & staffing Ratio and minimizing risk exposure.”
About CEIBA Healthcare: CEIBA Healthcare is the first and only Healthcare Technology company to offer a HW Dependency Free, Multi-Specialty Virtual Care and the mHealth Platform as the Single Solution for the Continuum of Care. CEIBA Healthcare is an end to end full spectrum, integrated tele healthcare company.Ceiba Healthcare has 3 main solutions in the telemedicine arena:
1) Real Time Remote Patient Monitoring Solution powered by Medical Device Integration,
2) Telehealth Platform powered by AI for Critical Care
3) mHealth Platform for Critical Care
About: ATA 2020 Annual Virtual Conference and Expo
The 2020 ATA Annual conference took place virtually between June 22 – 26, 2020. Participants had access to keynote discussions and panel sessions ranging in topics from interoperability and cybersecurity, to remote patient monitoring and disparity within telehealth offerings.
