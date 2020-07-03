Announcement: #FreeIran2020 Global Summit Online, Watch live broadcast: Friday, July 17, 2020

PARIS, FRANCE, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Iranian Resistance holds its annual Free Iran grand gathering in Paris. Tens of thousands of Iranians and supporters of the main Iranian opposition movement PMOI / MEK , from around the globe attend this major event. Also, hundreds of renowned politicians, dignitaries, human rights activists, and parliamentarians from the US and Europe join the annual gathering to express their solidarity with Iranian people and the Iranian resistance for a free democratic Iran.

You are invited to watch the live broadcast on Friday, July 17, 2020. You could hear the speakers’ remarks translated in the language of your choice.

Venue:
Date:
Friday, July 17, 2020

Time:
17:30 Tehran, Iran Time
15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)
09:00 am EST(U.S. Eastern Standard Time)

Place:
Live broadcast On:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iran_policy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IranNCR

Last year the gathering was held in Ashraf-3, Albania, home to thousands of members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/ MEK), where Ashraf-3 hosted hundreds of international dignitaries from 47 nations. Among the speakers were former US dignitaries, lawmakers, former senior European officials, and diplomats. Watch last year's short video here

Washington Times Special report on last years event: Iran: The Power of the Alternative

For more info Contact:

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Event's Video Teaser : Iran Rising Up for Freedom

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

