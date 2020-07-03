Announcement: #FreeIran2020 Global Summit Online, Watch live broadcast: Friday, July 17, 2020
Iran Rising Up for Freedom, Stand With Iranian People and Their organized Resistance, MEKPARIS, FRANCE, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Iranian Resistance holds its annual Free Iran grand gathering in Paris. Tens of thousands of Iranians and supporters of the main Iranian opposition movement PMOI / MEK , from around the globe attend this major event. Also, hundreds of renowned politicians, dignitaries, human rights activists, and parliamentarians from the US and Europe join the annual gathering to express their solidarity with Iranian people and the Iranian resistance for a free democratic Iran.
You are invited to watch the live broadcast on Friday, July 17, 2020. You could hear the speakers’ remarks translated in the language of your choice.
Friday, July 17, 2020
17:30 Tehran, Iran Time
15:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)
09:00 am EST(U.S. Eastern Standard Time)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iran_policy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IranNCR
Last year the gathering was held in Ashraf-3, Albania, home to thousands of members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/ MEK), where Ashraf-3 hosted hundreds of international dignitaries from 47 nations. Among the speakers were former US dignitaries, lawmakers, former senior European officials, and diplomats. Watch last year's short video here
Washington Times Special report on last years event: Iran: The Power of the Alternative
For more info Contact:
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Event's Video Teaser : Iran Rising Up for Freedom