Jay Daniels Releases "Stay With Me"
Goodlettsville, Tennessee:
Dark Lonesome Records artist Jay Daniels releases "Stay With Me" following up the success of his debut release "Rock & Roll And Me" which was released earlier this year. Jay is a singer/songwriter who focuses on country, blues and rock & roll. Whether it be a fast, fun song or a loving, low-tempo ballad, most, if not all, of his music tells a story related to a time in his life, rather it be a reflection or an actual event.
"Stay With Me" is a true story about one morning when his wife was getting ready for work on his day off. On her way out the door she turned around and asked me to write her a song. "Stay With Me" is the result! It is a true story of what it’s like when she’s not there. The story is stay with me, don’t go!
From the beginning, music was in Jay. Jay's given name is “Jason Daniel,” which was the inspiration for the name, Jay Daniels. Jay grew up in Mobile, Alabama, listening and playing hard rock and heavy metal. He got his first guitar at the age of thirteen. By sixteen, he began playing live by sneaking into bars and clubs to sit in with his brother’s bands. There he found not just the love of playing music, but the fulfillment of sharing it with others and the sheer longing to do that more and more. Currently, Jay resides in Atlanta, Georgia and continues to write, sing, and produce videos of his music, including new projects with new material.
Jay's latest album, Rock and Roll and Me was released independently in April, 2019. This album is a rock, country, soulful creation. It’s like a beer, but with something stronger on the side. It’s different than what you are used to, but gets your attention and keeps you coming back for more.
Rhonda Thompson
