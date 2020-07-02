MEPS To Launch A Smart Digital Mobile Wallet & Loyalty Solation in Partnership with Toronto Based Company BeMotion Inc.
MEPS To Launch A Smart Digital Mobile Wallet & Loyalty Solation in Partnership with Toronto Based Company BeMotion Inc.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The project will center on a Multi-Million Dollar & Globally Awarded Mobile shopping application platform that will connect Tens of thousands of MEPS Merchant & Partners in Jordan & The Mena Region everywhere.
Middle East Payment Services (MEPS) is a Jordanian regional payment service provider, offering a range of services that meet the growing demand for payment solutions throughout the region. A payment processor, card issuer and merchant acquirer of payment cards in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Palestine, Syria & Iraq, MEPS are one of only two such companies in Jordan.
Traditionally payment processing Company has not been what some would call a “Fun” business, as the industry tends to compete in a cutthroat fashion and with most competition revolving around pricing differences between rivals. However, more and more, the industry has captured a great deal of interest in Silicon Valley and beyond as potentially becoming the next frontier in the digital revolution.
With this in their focus, MEPS is partnering with the leading technology companies, BeMotion Inc who has offices in Toronto, Dubai & Amman. They are to collaborate on the next generation of the digital Smart mobile wallet and loyalty solutions.
“Investors and innovators everywhere have spent billions of dollars already in the rush to grab shoppers that will adopt mobile phone payment solutions. “What we are learning is that the consumers don’t care about a new way to pay. What they care about is a new way to shop and engage with businesses.” According to Omama Al Sarayrah, the new initiative will focus 100% on the shopping experience in the first generation of their deployments.
“With a focus on user experience, we are really trying to create a powerful tool that gives shoppers everything they need for their daily journey all in one app. Our platform gives each participating business the ability to engage shoppers with digital loyalty cards, special offers, coupons, chatting and more” asserts Hussein Abu Hassan, Founder, Executive Chairman of BeMotion Inc. “We have almost half a decade of experience learning about user adoption and behaviour and we are now very excited to bring our experiences and history of success to one of the best innovators in the payments space.”
The Mobile App, Adelak, will launch in the fall of 2020 and will allow shoppers to connect with thousands of ‘mini-apps’ inside of one app. The app within an app model is what sets this experience apart from so many others. “Shoppers love what mobile apps can offer. It’s absolutely the best way to connect with brands and stores. But shoppers don’t want dozens of apps from all their favourite stores and restaurants. They want all the different tools but in one streamlined app. All my different awards cards. All my coupons. A calendar of events and sales. This is something that has proven to be very popular and unique. And this is what we are going to be launching with Adelak.” Sara Arafeh, “BeMotion Technical Director”.
