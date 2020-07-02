COTERIE Cancels New York Marketplace, Shifting Focus Toward Dynamic Digital Trade Event

COTERIE will refocus its efforts on their newly launched trade event in Fall 2020, allowing for better connectivity of the fashion industry in a more responsive and effective marketplace

NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets Fashion announced today that its flagship New York-based fashion trade show, COTERIE, which includes FAME, MODA, SOLE COMMERCE and previously rescheduled PROJECT and CHILDREN'S CLUB, will not take place September 22-24 at the Jacob Javits Center and the COTERIE team will instead focus its efforts on providing an opportunity for business continuity via its newly launched digital trade event, whose digital doors will open on September 1, 2020.



The COTERIE New York marketplace draws a large audience of both international and domestic brands, retailers, and key industry executives. Given continued uncertainty around international travel and border restrictions as well as the importance of health and safety for the entire community, COTERIE has decided to shift focus this fall towards their digital trade event in partnership with NuORDER. As announced earlier last month, the partnership is part of a longer-term plan to support a synergistic physical and digital future for the fashion wholesale industry. This season’s digital trade event, running from September 1st-November 1st, is an opportunity for continued commerce for the New York marketplace despite challenges around the physical event this year.

“Over recent weeks, we have been in discussion with key industry stakeholders, partners and visitors to determine the best path forward for our community,” said Nancy Walsh, President, Informa Markets Fashion. “Ultimately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s physical event and focus our efforts on a dynamic return to the show floor in 2021 and on the opportunities that our digital marketplace can offer both our brand partners and retail buyers this season. We have a lot of great ideas to enhance the physical experience at our show in the new year, and solutions to use digital in a more compelling way to enhance the experience for all of our customers starting this September.”

COTERIE’s digital marketplace, hosted within a centralized digital platform alongside MAGIC, PROJECT, MICAM Americas, and CHILDREN’S CLUB digital marketplaces, will give both brands and retail buyers a convenient and efficient way to connect and do business anywhere and anytime with new and existing partners. Brands and retailers will have access to NuORDER’s market leading platform, using features such as digital catalogs, line sheets, orders, and the latest Virtual Showroom technology to connect and conduct commerce. Exhibiting brands also will have the opportunity for enhanced brand storytelling and exposure to a global retail audience, while retail buyers can intuitively browse the digital marketplace discovering and identifying unique products more easily through fresh editorial content and of-the-moment insights. Bridging the gap of physical events this year, COTERIE’s digital trade event will serve as a powerful tool for business continuity for the fall 2020 season as well as pave the way for 2021, when COTERIE’s physical and digital events can robustly launch together, with even greater enhancements.

For more information on COTERIE and the upcoming digital trade event, please visit to www.coteriefashionevents.com .

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier global fashion event within the New York marketplace that brings together top women's apparel and accessories brands with an international 'Who’s Who' of retailers and key industry executives. The COTERIE marketplace, which includes co-located shows SOLE COMMERCE, FAME, and MODA, builds exclusive shopping experiencing so that designers and buyers can synergistically fuels their businesses forward - generating revenue and inspiring trends.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS:



Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

