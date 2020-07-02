La’Tesha Sampson Featured in Exclusive Interview with Thrive Global
In a recent interview with Thrive Global, licensed clinical social worker La’Tesha Sampson shared her insights on mental health amidst COVID-19WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La’Tesha Sampson, the President and Founder of Great Joy Counseling and Consulting Services, was interviewed recently by Thrive Global regarding her experience in the field of social work, tips for safeguarding mental health, and advice for those considering a career in social work. Sampson’s private practice, Great Joy Counseling and Consulting Services, is an innovative private practice offering psychotherapeutic services to the New Jersey community.
The exclusive interview covered Sampson’s own background in the field of social work, including what brought her to the sector and how others can follow in her footsteps to build impactful careers in the field. In the interview, Sampson noted, “Social work is not for the faint-hearted, but it is also highly rewarding.” For those interested in social work, she said, “Enter this field with your eyes wide open. Be an agent of change. Commit yourself entirely to the initiatives you believe in.”
Other topics touched on in the interview include the challenges Sampson overcame to achieve success, the future of formal clinical therapy amidst COVID-19, and what inspires her most to be an agent of change.
The interview is available through Thrive Global’s online platform, a widespread publication founded by Huffington Post co-founder Ariana Huffington. Thrive Global’s content focuses on mindfulness, social justice, and community empowerment. Sampson’s full interview appears in the platform’s “Community” section.
About La’Tesha Sampson
La’Tesha Sampson is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a strong background in creating positive change within her community. Currently, she serves as the President and Founder of Great Joy Counselling and Consulting Services, a private practice which employs evidence-based practice therapy techniques to deliver psychotherapeutic services to children, adolescents, and adults in communities across the state of New Jersey.
Sampson holds a PhD in Christian Counseling from Northern Theological Seminary, a Master’s in Social Work from Kean University, a Master’s in Public Administration from the Metropolitan College of New York, and a Bachelor’s from Syracuse University. In addition to the contributions Sampson makes through her private practice, Sampson is also a prominent author, grant write, non-profit trainer, and program facilitator. Additionally, she serves as the Executive Officer for Erase the Divide, a nonprofit which seeks to close the digital divide placing communities of color at a disadvantage.
