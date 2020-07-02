Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish with a Warden Sessions Offered

Trying to figure out Vermont fishing regulations?  Wondering what kinds of fish are in a lake?  Looking for new fishing tips?  The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is offering new “Fish With a Warden” sessions to help with questions like these.

“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we know many of our wardens also like to go fishing,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart, “so our Vermont State Game Wardens and other staff have offered to hold several informal Q&A sessions at Vermont lakes from now through September.”

Hart says the purpose of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for the public to go fishing with Fish & Wildlife Department personnel and have their questions answered.  Each session will begin at water’s edge with an overview on the ecology of the lake and its fishing regulations as well as the species of fish present and how to find them.  Participants will be able to ask questions and then spread out to go fishing. 

The Fish With a Warden sessions will last an hour or more.  Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment.  Face masks, social distancing and fishing licenses are required. 

A list of dates, times and locations for the sessions and pre-registration for up to 25 people for each session are available at this link on Fish & Wildlife’s website:  https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish-with-a-warden

For more information, you can email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov or call him at 802-505-5562.

For Immediate Release:  July 1, 2020

Media Contact:  Corey Hart 802-505-5562

