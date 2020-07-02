KL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or "the Company") (NYSE: KL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kirkland securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Kirkland you have until August 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

