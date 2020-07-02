PureHeart Energy Introduces Organic NRG Water in Two Great Flavors: Pineapple & Mango and Lime & Mint

Energy Water with Great Taste and Long-Lasting Energy Coming to America

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureHeart Energy plans to bring two great-tasting organic energy-water drinks to America this year.

Called NRG Water, PureHeart is an innovative brand that focuses on using 100 percent organic raw materials with natural superfoods from the Amazon.

“Drinking PureHeart Organic NRG Water will redefine how you feel about energy drinks,” said Kim Kristensen, one of the co-founders of PureHeart Energy, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Organic NRG Water prevents the intense intake of sugar, which is one of the biggest health issues in society today,” Kristensen said. “We believe Organic NRG Water defines an entirely new category of energy beverages. People, who want a healthy option, now have great tasting, 100 percent Organic NRG Water.

“Our formula ensures a long-lasting energy boost with no sugar shock,” he added.

NRG Water is 100 percent organic made with fruits, grape sugar, spring water, and caffeine from South American Guarana berries. This organic formula is vegan and gluten-free with caffeine levels equivalent to two shots of espresso.

“PureHeart Organic NRG Water is brand new, not just to American consumers, but also to the world market,” said Bill Boyd, another co-founder of PureHeart Energy. “Our energy water is for American consumers, who today are more concerned about their health than ever before.”

PureHeart Energy is an innovative brand that recognizes the growing trend of organic energy drinks and consumers’ desire for sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

“We work actively with sustainability at all levels in our company, especially when it comes to choosing suppliers for our products,” Boyd said. “PureHeart Energy only uses suppliers that employ socially responsible practices that focus on the environment and good working conditions.

“This is part of our core mission,” Kristensen added.

NRG Water, which should appeal to everyday active men and women, will soon be available in America.

For more information, visit pureheartenergy.com .

Andrew Polin PureHeart Energy 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com