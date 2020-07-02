ARCS Light Awards Honor 15 for Their Efforts in Support of Scientific Research

Highest honor for volunteer work given annually to a member from each ARCS Foundation chapter

/EIN News/ -- LaGrange, Georgia, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (July 2, 2020) — ARCS® Foundation is pleased to announce that it is honoring 15 ARCS volunteers for their work in promoting science, engineering, and medical research. The annual ARCS Light Award is given to an ARCS member selected by each chapter with profound appreciation for their ingenuity, sacrifice, and long-term service.

The recipients of the 2020 ARCS Light Awards represent the epitome of the ARCS Foundation mission in boosting American leadership and aiding in advancement of science and technology. ARCS Light recipients are chosen based on extraordinary service and personal leadership benefiting their local ARCS chapter. Accomplishments include fundraising, communications, recruiting, event planning, and other vital efforts on behalf of the Foundation.

The following dedicated women are the 2020 ARCS Light Award recipients, by chapter:

Atlanta – Sally Hinkle

Colorado – Jo Byyny

Honolulu – Mandy Chen

Illinois – Linda Celesia

Los Angeles – Yolanda Walther-Meade

Metropolitan Washington – Jane Riddle

Minnesota – Ingrid Blair

Northern California – Elizabeth Callander

Orange County – Chandra Jain

Oregon – Nancy Fischer

Pittsburgh – Linda Thier

Phoenix – Christine Hawes

San Diego – Helga Moore

Seattle – Carlyn Steiner

Utah – Christine Klein

Each honoree has served in a vital leadership position on her chapters’ board, with many filling multiple roles. Recipients have also established scholar awards and supported interactions among scholars from various academic partners, chaired multiple events, and raised thousands of dollars in donations to support the mission of ARCS Foundation.

“The women who drive these local ARCS chapters are a force for science,” says Sherry Lundeen, ARCS Foundation National President. “Congratulations to all of our ARCS Light awardees and thank you for your selfless gift of time and resources toward the advancement of US scientific competitiveness worldwide.”

ARCS Foundation congratulates all award recipients and thanks them for their invaluable contributions to the continuing success of the foundation.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national nonprofit volunteer women’s organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 49 of the nation’s leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $120 million to more than 10,900 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

