D3eSports Cup Virtual Championship Heralds Successful Launch

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), kicked off its new five-week D3eSports Cup presented by STEM.org virtual racing championship this past weekend to a resounding success.



The D3eSports Cup championship runs on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform and launched on June 28 for five weeks, ending July 26. With 16 registered drivers competing in corporate branded cars on the Road America circuit as Round 1, competition was fierce.

The D3+Transformers entry, fielded by Dawson Racing, was no surprise as the front-runner, collecting two victories and a second-place finish in the three-race single day championship competition.

Supported with a live Twitch.tv broadcast hosted by Dawson Racing’s CEO Ian Dawson, and Closer’s Coffee host and HTC Vive Director, Carlos Figarella, the three 15-lap races were announced with expertise from both racing and gaming with superb information and knowledgeable hosts to keep the audience informed.

Drivers competing on their Xbox, PC or simulator on the Forza Motorsport 7 game for this inaugural competition were by invitation and featured Ben Whetstone (Race 1 and 2 winner) and Pablo Gonzales in the red D3+Transformers; professional race driver Canadian Nelson Mason (Race 3 winner) and Don Magnusson in the white D3+Transformers Pro-Am; Scottish driver Scott Cowan and Zack Lewis in the yellow STEM.org; Brandon Wang, making strong podium finishes in all three races in the matte black Zotac entry; Sydney Jim and Tim Trahan in the lime green Vivis car; Ben Chester and Antonio Melagari in the green Audrain Auto Museum entry; Cesar Garza and John Pritzlaff entered the Black & Gold; and Joel Steele and Jeff Curran were entered in the cask brown MERICA car.

“It was a big dream to get the D3eSports Cup virtual championship launched this year,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3esports. “Although it was in the planning stages for quite a while, with the pandemic and the real racing world going on hold, we made it a point to get this virtual platform launched to allow our partners a way to showcase their company brands and be involved in an idealist way to one of the fastest growing businesses in the world, esports and virtual gaming.

The D3eSports Cup championship was presented by our partners at STEM.org as our biggest mission is to provide a way for young people to have exposure to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through gaming as a way to get involved in real racing.”

The championship features four more esports races at the following: July 5 – Brands Hatch (England); July 12 – Watkins Glen (N.Y.); July 19 – Sebring International Raceway (Fla.); and July 26 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Ga.). Race time will be at 2:00 p.m. EDT and broadcast live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

For more information, visit www.d3esports.com or our social media channels at YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

NEXT EVENT: Sunday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. EDT. Live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

