Green Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today July 2nd, 2020, the President of Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI), Joseph LaStella, announced that the Company will be holding a Stockholders Meeting this fall as soon as it’s safe for a formal gathering of shareholders.



Mr. LaStella further stated that, although the Company has been dormant for the last few years, recent changes in World Market Conditions and Social Conditions have opened some new opportunities for the Company.

Mr. LaStella also stated that the Company is working on its financial statements, and could have them completed in time for the Shareholders Meeting.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company dedicated to creating innovative and cost effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information please email us at jplastella@yahoo.com or call us at (406) 360-5019.