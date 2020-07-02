Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,225 in the last 365 days.

Green Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today July 2nd, 2020, the President of Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI), Joseph LaStella, announced that the Company will be holding a Stockholders Meeting this fall as soon as it’s safe for a formal gathering of shareholders.

Mr. LaStella further stated that, although the Company has been dormant for the last few years, recent changes in World Market Conditions and Social Conditions have opened some new opportunities for the Company.

Mr. LaStella also stated that the Company is working on its financial statements, and could have them completed in time for the Shareholders Meeting.

About Green Star Products
Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company dedicated to creating innovative and cost effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information please email us at jplastella@yahoo.com or call us at (406) 360-5019.

Forward-looking statements in the release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic filings.

CONTACT:
Joseph LaStella, President
Green Star Products, Inc.
(406) 360-5019
jplastella@yahoo.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Green Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.