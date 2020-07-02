Key Digital’s PTZ USB Camera Brings Audiences Together

KD-CAMUSB offers a professional and user-friendly solution for social distancing barriers

/EIN News/ -- Mount Vernon, New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global pandemic of covid-19, Key Digital offers a look into how the company may be of service to help build a sense of normalcy within the requirements of mandatory teleconferencing. Key Digital, the leaders in digital video and control systems, recognizes the importance of maintaining business as usual, and submits the KD-CAMUSB professional PTZ USB camera for consideration to help the world unify, communicate, and collaborate in this period of uncertainty and beyond.

Whether the goal is to preserve and sustain business productivity or to implement new teleconferencing avenues, the KD-CAMUSB versatile camera solution offers a professional viewing platform for e-learning, virtual classrooms, worship, trainings, performances, and also positions itself seamlessly for those using the camera from home using popular video conference software such as Skype®, GoToMeeting®, Microsoft Teams®, Zoom™, RingCentral®, Google® Hangouts, or other.

KD-CAMUSB requires no additional software installation and is compatible with most computers using Windows, MAC, and Linux operating systems. Once plugged in as a USB source, the presenter immediately has control of the responsive camera with 10x optical zoom, 1080p resolution, fast and accurate auto-focus, the option to store and recall presets, and pan and tilt.

“What sets the KD-CAMUSB apart is its simple and user-friendly single connectivity and our cost-effective price point. By having our engineers focus on providing a robust connection via USB in lieu of also weighing it down with the option for LAN, HDMI, or other connections, the company is able to offer the product at an incredibly competitive price, and in the current landscape a USB connection is exactly what most presenters have to work with and sometimes the only connection source available,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital. “We’ve redefined and revamped the concept of what is necessary in a video presenter’s arsenal, and our end result is a professional camera that any end-user can easily plug-in and use to instantly jump into presenting with zero set-up time. “

Users may store and recall up to 255 presets, with up to 12 presets accessed via the intuitive and ergonomic IR remote control on home, privacy, and numeric buttons for quick and easy viewing of the desired room perspectives and participants, while also adjusting to Home and Privacy settings within a single button press.

Fast and accurate auto focus is delivered via a leading auto focus algorithm for a high-quality image during and quickly after adjusting the camera’s view. KD-CAMUSB features video resolutions from 320x240p at 30fps up to 1920x1080p at 30fps and is adjustable via Windows camera viewer and conferencing software camera settings panels.

Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB offers flexibility when integrating with professional control systems via 2 discreet control options. KD-CAMUSB's open API enables control from leading systems including Compass Control® Pro, AMX®, Crestron®, RTI®, Savant, URC®, and more. KD-CAMUSB is also VISCA controllable for camera control consoles and supports addressing for multi-camera systems.

External microphones should be used as KD-CAMUSB does not feature a built-in mic.

The KD-CAMUSB features multiple wall and ceiling mounting options with the included mounting hardware and may also be table-surface mounted. This soft conference enabling system camera may be used with the Key Digital Presentation Solutions family including KD-UPS52U, KD-PS22UTx, KD-X4x1WUTx, and KD-X100MRx to add USB plug-in wall plates, USB/KVM routing and extension, digital video switching, integration with professional audio visual systems, and control via Key Digital’s free KD-App. The KD-CAMUSB is TCP/IP controllable when integrated with supported Key Digital Presentation Solutions Extenders and Switchers.

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

