Global E-Bike Sharing Market Will Reach USD 50.09 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

E-Bike Sharing Market

Global e-bike sharing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 50.09 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “E-Bike Sharing Market By Type (Public Organization & Government, Private Company) and By Industry (Internal Use, and Public Use): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global e-bike sharing market in 2019 was approximately USD 28.11 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 50.09 Million by 2026.

An e-bike can be a scooter, bicycle or motorcycle which runs electrically. It may be completely propelled through electric or partly assisted by peddling. E-bikes are environmental friendly and cost effective transport solutions.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-bike-sharing-market-by-type-public-organization-1178

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

The growing concerns regarding environmental and health across the nations have generated demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, rise in traffic congestion and high fuel prices in APAC region have proliferated the electric vehicle market. Nowadays, to cut down fuel prices, people are opting for sharing their vehicles which is ultimately increasing the demand for this market. Additionally, most of the young generation flies from their own native place to another state, city, or country either for studying, or doing service. In new place, it gets difficult to own bike. Thereby, people look out for convenient travel facilities and they opt for vehicle sharing programs. Hence, such factors are significantly influencing the e-bike sharing market in recent year.

The e-bike sharing market is segmented based on type and industry. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into public organization & government, private company. In terms of industry segment, the market is bifurcated into internal use, and public use. The public-use has accounted the largest market share presently. Rising health consciousness among consumers are proliferating the demand for e-bike sharing market. Moreover, the invention of electrically powered bicycles has given customers the convenient option of biking without having to strain themselves physically to a large extent. In addition, people are becoming more inclined towards sharing rather than owning. Many people migrate from one place to other for the purpose of education, and job. For them bike sharing is very convenient and as a result, the use of e-bikes among the public will be more and help to expand the e-bike sharing market size.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-bike-sharing-market-by-type-public-organization-1178

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

On the basis of geography, the e-bike sharing market has been segment into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in 2019. China is having the biggest market share for e-bike sharing owing to increasing number of new entrants into the market, since 2014. In addition, several towns in China do not need a license to run an e-bike sharing system. In this area, massive investment is being done by private operators which have allowed e-bike sharing operators to grow their business rapidly. In Latin America, countries like Brazil and Mexico have high demand for low-cost transportation alternatives. Thereby, companies operating in this region have huge opportunity to earn revenues by facilitating e-bike sharing program to public. Furthermore, the regions are analyzed into major countries U.S., Mexico, Germany, South Africa, Italy, India, Japan, Brazil, UK, Canada, South Korea, UAE, Egypt, France, China, and Kuwait among others.

Some of the essential players operating in the e-bike sharing market, but not restricted to include Pedego Electric Bikes, Bikeplus, Ofo, Hellobike, Lime Bike, BikeMi, Obike, Mango, Co-bikes, Bonopark, Citi Bike, Journey Matters, Mobike, Zoomcar, and Gobike among others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-bike-sharing-market-by-type-public-organization-1178

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the e-bike sharing market as follows:

Global E-Bike Sharing Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Public Organization & Government

Private Company

Global E-Bike Sharing Market: By Industry Segmentation Analysis

Internal Use

Public Use

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com