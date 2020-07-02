Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Check Point Software to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 22, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on July 22. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
INVESTOR CONTACT:   MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer   Gil Messing
Check Point Software Technologies   Check Point Software Technologies
+1.650.628.2040   +1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com   press@checkpoint.com

