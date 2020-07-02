Zoom Selected by Los Angeles Unified School District

1,300 Schools to Use Zoom for Secure and Reliable Online, Hybrid, and Simulcast Courses

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest school district in North America, today announced plans to enter a formal agreement for Zoom to provide a safe, secure solution for students to continue learning, teachers to continue teaching, and employees to engage in webinars and other online collaborations.



The agreement will provide unlimited access to virtual classrooms for nearly 30,000 educators and more than 600,000 students in Los Angeles Unified schools. The platform enables a teacher to gauge the responses and reactions from as many as 49 students at a time, a function not currently available from any competing platform.

“The goal of setting up the capability to provide online instruction for half-million students is to help them learn,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “There is no substitute for learning in a school setting, but the investment in the digital future of all students will help make sure there’s opportunity to match the talent we know is in every classroom, whether at school or at home.”

“We know that it has been a challenging time for educators to continue the learning process in an online environment,” said Mitch Tarica, Head of North America Sales for Zoom. “We’re proud to be able to provide educators and staff the secure and frictionless tools necessary to keep students engaged.”

Los Angeles Unified’s Zoom deployment will also use Zoom Video Webinars for school board meetings, professional development, community outreach and other large-scale events that can connect as many as 10,000 participants simultaneously.

According to LAUSD Chief Academic Officer Alison Yoshimoto-Towery, Zoom has already been a platform of choice for thousands of teachers due to an intuitive user interface and reliable performance.

“In a time when we cannot physically be in the same room together, it is important to have live, synchronous instruction,” Los Angeles Unified Chief Academic Officer Alison Yoshimoto-Towery said.

The work will begin immediately to roll all current school and department licenses into this centrally managed deployment.

