ISW Holdings Issues Shareholder Letter on Bit5ive Venture and Telehealth Traction

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, issues the following Letter to Shareholders on behalf of the President and Chairman as the Company moves toward key objectives in its joint venture with Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) and prepares to launch its TeleCare technology service as part of its successful and growing Home Healthcare business:



Dear Valued Shareholder,

Allow me to begin by expressing our most sincere gratitude to our committed shareholders for your loyalty and patience as we gear up for continued expansion at ISW Holdings.

The agreement we forged with Bit5ive in late May is already showing tangible promise, and we will have a number of significant developments to announce over coming weeks that should serve to make this clear.

Bit5ive is an official distribution partner of Bitmain, the global leader in cryptocurrency mining equipment. Bit5ive also produces POD5 and Power Skid 2.5 – together, representing the most efficient cryptocurrency mining infrastructure solution available on the market today.

The timing of the deal looks great from a macro standpoint given signals we are seeing that point to cyclical strength in demand for crypto mining hardware and resources after the space was washed out by the bear market in coin prices in 2018. We have started to see a growing number of deals in recent weeks that point to a strong tailwind as we begin to position ISW in the thick of that market this summer.

In short, we are very excited about our Bit5ive joint venture and we look forward to updating shareholders each step of the way as benchmarks are achieved and we move toward initial revenues in this arena.

In addition, we are also making tremendous strides toward integrating telehealth services into our home healthcare division, where we continue to see strong organic growth, with sequential monthly topline expansion in place now for five consecutive quarters and counting.

Our TeleCare service is one of the initiatives we are most excited about right now. This is a new technology solution we are preparing to launch as part of our Home Healthcare service.

TeleCare is a revolutionary technology solution designed to provide home health patients with a simple, one-button wearable device to quickly and easily summon a visiting nurse, home health provider, or 24/7 nurse assist hotline anytime medical assistance is urgently needed.

It works just like the nurse call button at the hospital. Our research suggests this will create tremendous additional value and enhance our clients’ lives by helping them to maintain the greatest possible level of independent existence while still having access to the supportive care they need.

The introduction of this technology solution also comes in the wake of recent steps taken at the Federal level to deregulate telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis. Our sense is that this new strong momentum towards telehealth solutions is going to be sticky. In other words, the pandemic spurred a transition, and it’s going to be impossible to put the genie back in the bottle afterwards. Companies that fail to embrace the future risk being left behind.

ISW is determined to embrace new solutions and implement more efficient and effective strategies to provide our clients, customers, and shareholders with every inch of edge we can muster. And our new TeleCare solution exemplifies that determination.

As always, we thank you for your continued support and commitment and look forward to updating you further as we make progress toward our near-term goals and long-term vision.

Best Regards,

Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman, ISW Holdings

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com