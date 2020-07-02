Sodexo ranked #2 for gender balance within its governing bodies among 2019 French publicly listed companies

/EIN News/ -- Paris, July 2nd, 2020 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, ranked #2 for gender balance within its governing bodies among all publicly-listed companies on the SBF 120 French stock market index. The 2019 ranking (the Palmarès 2019 de la féminisation des instances dirigeantes) is published by the French State Secretary for gender equality and the fight against discrimination, and concerns gender equality in the company’s governing senior management.

Cathy Desquesses, Chief People Officer of Sodexo, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting social and economic crisis threaten the advancement made towards gender equality at many levels, this recognition of our on going focus on gender balance within our governing bodies has a particular significance for Sodexo. More than ever, we must be exemplary and stand for inclusion in the workplace, supporting the social and economic progress of the communities in which we operate. We remain fully committed and maintain our comprehensive initiatives and collective efforts towards gender-balance at all levels of our company.”

With women making up 35% of Sodexo’s Executive Committee (as of August 31, 2019) and 60% of its Board of Directors (as of August 31, 2019), a powerful internal gender balance study and 23 strong gender networks throughout the global organization, the group’s commitment to gender equality is a moral obligation and a strategic imperative.



In 2018, Sodexo surveyed 50,000 of its managers from over 70 entities as part of its Gender Balance Study, which revealed that teams with a male-female ratio of between 40 and 60 percent out-performed on financial and non-financial indicators. Sodexo’s goal is that by 2025 women will represent at least 40 percent of its senior leadership staff.

To reach this goal, Sodexo has established a global strategy for gender equality and ensure equal opportunities for the advancement of women. This strategy drives concrete initiatives, including inclusive workplace training, mentoring, and gender networks throughout the Group. The cornerstone of this approach is the SoTogether advisory board, which is dedicated to promoting women's professional advancement, and more broadly on the global scale.

